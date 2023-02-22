Photo by David Kay

Biggleswade Men’s 1st XV 20 - 15 Spalding Men’s 1st XV

After last weekend’s heroic win over third place Rushden & Higham, Biggleswade went one better, beating second-in-the-league Spalding in a rousing home encounter.

In a tight match with little quarter asked or given, Biggleswade were the better side on the day, deserving the victory, but there was a nail-biting climax as the Biggy boys hung on to their hard-won lead.

Post-match, skipper Gavin Taylor praised the front row of Ben Yates, Dom Nott and Kyle Loan for the sterling work which laid the foundations for their team’s success. Nott, back after injury, gave his all before replacement Matt Cowley came on the last 15 minutes. He didn’t let the side down.

Biggy didn’t start well. Spalding, kicking off into the gusty wind, were quickly on the attack and soon scored an unconverted try.

Undaunted, Biggleswade took play back up the other end. They harried the Spalding defence into going off-side, kicking the penalty to the corner. The driving maul disintegrated but Nott emerged with ball in hand, ploughing over the line for an equalising try.

The restart wasn’t gathered cleanly and went forward. A Biggy player was off-side in front of the posts giving Spading a kickable penalty to regain the lead.

The visitors weren't ahead for long. Fly-half Sam Woods made a scything break from the half-way line and passed to Polish flyer Jakub Grabowski Scrambled Spading defence stopped his dash to the corner, but in the resulting melee the Biggy drive for the line was brought down illegally. The referee didn’t hesitate, awarding a penalty try which put Biggy ahead 12-8.

Spalding were not great fans of the match official, but any successful side has to change its game plan if necessary to be on the right side of the ref.

At times Biggleswade let themselves down with poor discipline in close contact situations. But dogged defence kept Spalding from breaching their line. Instead, a successful Woods penalty from in front of the posts stretched Biggy’s lead just before the interval.

Biggleswade started the second half strongly, mounting one attack after another on Spalding’s line. To cries of “New Zealand” they tried to find a way through from close range.

Biggy brought on fresh legs with Del Starling replacing James West, who had another powerful game. New-look Kareem Davies substituted Jakub on the wing.

Eventually the pressure told with Number 8 Del Tribbeck getting the touchdown after another successful forward move. He fills his new role so well, it’s easy to forget he was once a centre.

Twelve points clear, Biggleswade were in the driving seat and really looking like winners.

Spalding, with 13 wins from 17 starts, were not giving up without a struggle, scoring a converted try in the last quarter after sustained pressure. This led to another tense few minutes, but Biggleswade hung on.

The result moves Biggy up a place in the table to ninth with four matches left:- Home v Luton (who put a hundred points on Men’s Own on Saturday)- Away v St Neots- Home v Stewarts & Lloyds (who might still have a chance of promotion)- Away v bottom side Northampton Men’s Own.

Team: Ben Yates, Dom Nott, (Matt Cowley), Kyle Loan, James West, (Del Sterling), Jamie Alford, Jensen Beal, Elliot Tunstall, Del Tribbeck, Jack Sharp, Sam Woods, Tom Richardson, Ollie Vagg, Gavin Taylor, Jakub Grabowski, (Kareem Davies), Ben Cowling.

ACTION PICS: David Kay

