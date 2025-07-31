Biggleswade stars set for Bowls England National Finals

Bailey, Elaine W & Elaine G head to Royal Leamington Spa for the Bowls England National Finals in August.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club is thrilled to extend a heartfelt congratulations to Bailey Staniforth, Elaine Whiteman, and Elaine Godding on qualifying for the prestigious Bowls England National Finals at Leamington Spa!

Over the past week, the club has been abuzz with excitement following exceptional achievements, which saw the trio outbowl in County and National Finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week started in the Men’s County Finals which witnessed BTBC’s youngest member, Bailey Staniforth & Owen Harker (Houghton Regis) win against a Potton duo 19 - 7 in the Men’s Junior Pairs; they have retained the title from last season and play against Oxfordshire in August.

(L-R) Bailey Staniforth, Owen Harker, Elaine Godding, Dawn Scourfield, Elaine Whiteman

Soon afterwards, in the Ladies 2 Wood Singles, Elaine Godding fought off Jan Brooks to win the county final in a nail-biting match on Tuesday.

To top things off, Elaine Whiteman and Dawn Scourfield (Potton) recently won against Northamptonshire in L32 of the Over 60’s Pairs, qualifying them also for the National Finals at Leamington.

From all members and friends, we wish Bailey, Elaine W, and Elaine G every success as they represent Bedfordshire and step onto the national stage.

More information about tickets and schedules can be found on the Bowls England website.