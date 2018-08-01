Biggleswade stay in pole position in Hunts League

Biggleswade stayed top of the Hunts League Division Two after a comfortable victory over Alconbury at Fairfield on Saturday.

Biggleswade won the toss and invited the visitors to bat. The Alconbury innings was notable for a good performance from all bowlers used. Alconbury progressed to 49 before the first wicket fell, but took nearly half the overs available to them.

Biggleswade v Alconbury. Picture: David Kay

Ditcham took the first three wickets and reduced Alconbury to 73-3.

Mirza and Staines saw the score past 100 but a combination of Max Smith and Boyd then finished the innings off, taking six wickets between them. The final two wickets were taken by Smith in the final over as Alconbury were bowled out for 127.

Biggleswade made short work of the reply, knocking the runs off in just 25 overs. Ditcham and Dagless finished the game as a contest by adding 60 runs for the second week. Although Alconbury picked up four wickets, Wade were never really troubled.

The IIs made the trip to Pavenham and Felmersham bolstered by five new recruits. These had an immediate impact as opener Hussain scored 57 and Fayaz 109 not out as Biggleswade recorded their highest score of the season, 293-7.

In reply Ellahi took two early wickets. Hussain then ran through the lower end of the batting line up, taking 5-15 in six overs. Pavenham and Felmersham were bowled out for 142 as Biggleswade recorded a 151 run win.

Sunday saw Biggleswade host local rivals Potton in the Beds County League.

Potton batted first and made 274 for the loss of only two wickets before rain intervened after 42 overs. Welch and Smart put on 60 for the first wicket before Welch was caught behind by Manthorp off Roberts.

Worboys came and went before Smart and Stevens added an unbroken 167 for the third wicket. Smart finished on 77 not out and Stevens 106 not out.

On resumption after an early tea Stevens again came to the fore as he took four of the first six wickets to fall as Biggleswade were reduced to 74-6.

The lower order did manage to take the score to 157 before Bhogal and Salmon took two wickets each to end the innings.

The Sunday IIs headed to Steppingley this week. Biggleswade chose to field first and had early successes as Bird was run out and Raja removed as the score reached 21. Kidman and O’Mahoney added 50 before Boyle and Garwood removed them both.

Higgins and Shafiq then added 87 for the 5th wicket, before Twigg removed both. Ben Gauge and Ball then closed the innings by taking the final three wickets, Steppingley bowled out for 202.

Biggleswade made a solid start to their reply and reached 37 before Ahmad was removed. After that wickets fell on a regular basis as Biggleswade were reduced to 121-8. Boyle and Andrew Gauge added 30 for the ninth wicket before Boyle and Garwood batted out the overs as the innings closed on 157. Steppingley recorded a 45 run win.