Biggleswade Town Bowls Club 2023 Finals

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club held their Club Competition Finals on Sunday 10th September.

The weather was extremely hot for most of the time that players were on the green.

Around 30 spectators turned out to watch the games across the day, which brought some encouragement to the players.

BTBC 2023 Club Finals Winners

The morning session saw 3 games played - the newly introduced Novice Cup, Fell at the First and Men’s Singles.

The first game to be concluded was the Men’s Singles with Eric beating Tony by 6 shots; the score was 21 to 15. This was swiftly followed by the Novice Cup where Bailey ran out winner over Les with the score of 21 to 11. The Fell at the First ended afterwards with Martyn winning the game to Linda; that score was also 21 to 15.

Following the games, players, markers, and spectators gathered in the clubhouse for some well-deserved lunch, prepared by Joanna and Linda, and drinks from the bar.

The afternoon started with even warmer weather, as the Open Singles and Open Pairs took place.

Halfway through the game, a strong breeze arrived with dark clouds, but luckily no rain fell whilst the bowling took place.

In the Open Singles, Tony beat Elaine 21 to 10, whilst Eric and Sue narrowly won the Open Pairs by 1 shot, beating Bailey and Mike. The final result was 18 to 17.

A massive thanks goes out to all the players, markers, helpers, and spectators for making the day a success.

Thanks to those that served behind the bar and to Joanna and Linda who prepared the food.

Thank you also to all the members who took part in all the competitions throughout the season and made sure the games were all played smoothly.

If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, email [email protected].