News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club host the Pat Naughton Cup

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosted their annual in-house fun competition - The Pat Naughton Cup - which took place on Sunday
By Bailey StaniforthContributor
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:20 BST

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club's annual Pat Naughton Cup took place on Sunday, July 23. This in-house fun competition consisted of 24 players who played four games of six ends. For each game, players drew their playing position, rink and team out of a hat. Each player kept track of their own score for each game. When the bowling finished, the player with the best shot difference is the overall winner; in the event of a tie in shot difference, most ends won then decides the winner.

It was brilliant to see new faces taking part in the Pat Naughton Cup, which goes back decades. The winner of the day was Les Betts with a +37 shot difference who won £12, with the runner up being Martin Endersby having a +23 shot difference who won £8, and Eric Odell came third and won £4, who had a +22 shot difference.

A huge thanks goes out to the people who organised the afternoon and others who helped make it a great success. Thanks to Christine that prepared and made the food and to those that served behind the bar. We wish the best of luck to everybody for the rest of the season.

If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858960888 or email [email protected]. Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram and to check out our website.

Related topics:FacebookInstagram