Biggleswade Town Bowls Club host the Pat Naughton Cup

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club's annual Pat Naughton Cup took place on Sunday, July 23. This in-house fun competition consisted of 24 players who played four games of six ends. For each game, players drew their playing position, rink and team out of a hat. Each player kept track of their own score for each game. When the bowling finished, the player with the best shot difference is the overall winner; in the event of a tie in shot difference, most ends won then decides the winner.

It was brilliant to see new faces taking part in the Pat Naughton Cup, which goes back decades. The winner of the day was Les Betts with a +37 shot difference who won £12, with the runner up being Martin Endersby having a +23 shot difference who won £8, and Eric Odell came third and won £4, who had a +22 shot difference.

A huge thanks goes out to the people who organised the afternoon and others who helped make it a great success. Thanks to Christine that prepared and made the food and to those that served behind the bar. We wish the best of luck to everybody for the rest of the season.