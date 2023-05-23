Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts a president v captain match

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club's President V Captain Match

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosted its club president v captain match on Saturday (May 21).

The friendly game saw the side for club president Martin Endersby go against its Sunday captain Frank Thompson.

A club spokesman said: “It was a warm afternoon with a slight breeze and was enjoyed by all. Throughout the game, we had some wrong biases, quite a few cracking shots and a whole lot of laughter.

"The game had a lot of banter and after finishing our game, we came off the green for a lovely meal prepared by our brilliant catering team. Overall, the winning side of the day was the captain, whose team won by 20 shots. The final score was president 61 - 81 captain.”

The afternoon was drawn to a close with a raffle that took place afterwards. Great prizes were up for grabs including biscuits, a hand care set and a bottle of wine. All of the money – £30 – from the raffle went to the Martin's chosen charity - Midshires Search and Rescue (MSAR).

Thanks were given to all those that attended and either watched or bowled in the game and to the catering and bar staff.

