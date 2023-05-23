News you can trust since 1891
Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts a president v captain match

Proceeds go to charity
By Bailey StaniforthContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:25 BST
Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosted its club president v captain match on Saturday (May 21).

The friendly game saw the side for club president Martin Endersby go against its Sunday captain Frank Thompson.

A club spokesman said: “It was a warm afternoon with a slight breeze and was enjoyed by all. Throughout the game, we had some wrong biases, quite a few cracking shots and a whole lot of laughter.

"The game had a lot of banter and after finishing our game, we came off the green for a lovely meal prepared by our brilliant catering team. Overall, the winning side of the day was the captain, whose team won by 20 shots. The final score was president 61 - 81 captain.”

The afternoon was drawn to a close with a raffle that took place afterwards. Great prizes were up for grabs including biscuits, a hand care set and a bottle of wine. All of the money – £30 – from the raffle went to the Martin's chosen charity - Midshires Search and Rescue (MSAR).

Thanks were given to all those that attended and either watched or bowled in the game and to the catering and bar staff.

If you are interested in playing bowls, contact Terry on 07858 960888 or email [email protected]. You can follow the club on Facebook and Instagram or visit the website.

