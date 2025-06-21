Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts Bowls England Open

Updated 22nd Jun 2025
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 08:32 BST
BE Open Para Bowls Singles Regional Finals
On 15th June, Biggleswade Town Bowls Club was privileged and honoured to host the annual Regional Finals of the Bowls England Open Para Bowls.

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club was proud to welcome talented bowlers from around East Anglia to witness some truly outstanding performances on their green. All competitors competed in 3 singles games across the entirety of the day. Glorious weather complemented thrilling matches and brilliant bowling by all.

Lovely company on and off the green, with all competitors enjoying their day. Best of luck goes to those that qualified for the National Finals at Leamington!

A heartfelt thank you to Bowls England, the players, supporters, volunteers, and everyone who helped make the day such a success, including the caterers, bar staff, markers, spectators and so many more.

If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858960888 or email [email protected].

