Biggleswade Town Bowls Club's annual Quantity not Quality Cup took place on Saturday 2nd September.

This in-house fun competition used to be played by just the ladies section, but has since been opened up to all members.

The way this game is played is quite unique, with each player bowling with two woods on a rink with up to another twelve or thirteen other players. After everyone on that particular rink has bowled their two woods, the scoring takes place with the nearest wood gaining five points, the second nearest three points, third placed two points and fourth placed one point. After fourteen ends played on two different rinks, each player hands in their scorecard and the winner is the player with the most points.

2023 Q&Q Cup Winner - Elaine Whiteman

This year's winner was Elaine Whiteman, with a total of 32 points. Congratulations to Les Betts who came second and Joanna Williams who came third. Well done to Derek Bill who won the Spider and came home with a bottle of Rosé.

The game was followed by a super feast of jacket potato with either chilli or cheese, and drinks from the bar.

A raffle took place afterwards with £28 going to the President Charity - MSAR.

A massive thanks to everybody who planned and organised the afternoon, and to those who prepared and cooked the food. We're looking forward to next year!

If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, email [email protected].