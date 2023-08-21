Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts the Maurice Oakley Cup

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club's annual Maurice Oakley Cup took place on Sunday 20th August. This in-house fun competition consisted of players who were drawn out into pairs and triples who played against 4 different pairs or triples on different rinks for 6 ends per game. A win scored the team 3 points, and a draw scored them 1 point. The team with the most points wins the prestigious Maurice Oakley Cup.

The game started at 1:30pm and was full of brilliant bowling and a lot of laughter on and off the green, on a warm and sunny afternoon. After the bowling, we came off the green for sandwiches and crisps prepared by Elaine. The runners up of the day were Martyn and Linda who won £4 each and the winning team of the day were Bill Jones and Tony Igle who won £8 each.

A huge thanks goes out to the people who organised the afternoon and others who helped make it a great success, including Terry and Chris for conducting the draw, Elaine for preparing the food and those that served behind the bar.