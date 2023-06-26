Biggleswade Town Bowls Club plays for the John Gabbitas Scroll
The local derby between Biggleswade Town and St Andrews was played on Saturday afternoon for the John Gabbitas Challenge Scroll. A very hot afternoon of bowling started at 2:00pm and throughout all of it, it was nip and tuck. After finishing the game in the blazing heat, we came off the green for crisps, cakes and a drink. We didn't have a winning rink, but we did have a lot of laughter. After a great day of bowling, Biggleswade unfortunately lost the game by 13 shots - the final score was B.T.B.C. 70 - 83 S.A.B.C. Captain of the day Terry Butt, then presented Ted Houldey - St Andrew’s captain with the infamous John Gabbitas scroll. Afterwards, the afternoon was drawn to a close with a raffle with many great prizes being won.
Thank you very much to all those that attended and either watched or bowled in the game. Thanks also to all the catering staff and those that set out the green.
If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858960888 or email [email protected]. Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram and to check out our website.