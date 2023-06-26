Biggleswade Town Bowls Club plays for the John Gabbitas Scroll

The local derby between Biggleswade Town and St Andrews was played on Saturday afternoon for the John Gabbitas Challenge Scroll. A very hot afternoon of bowling started at 2:00pm and throughout all of it, it was nip and tuck. After finishing the game in the blazing heat, we came off the green for crisps, cakes and a drink. We didn't have a winning rink, but we did have a lot of laughter. After a great day of bowling, Biggleswade unfortunately lost the game by 13 shots - the final score was B.T.B.C. 70 - 83 S.A.B.C. Captain of the day Terry Butt, then presented Ted Houldey - St Andrew’s captain with the infamous John Gabbitas scroll. Afterwards, the afternoon was drawn to a close with a raffle with many great prizes being won.