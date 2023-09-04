News you can trust since 1891
Biggleswade Town Bowls Club win the Gwen Reid Cup

After many thrilling games across this season, Biggleswade played in the Final of the Bedfordshire Gwen Reid Cup at Fairfield Bowls Club against Ampthill.
By Bailey StaniforthContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST

The game was played on Saturday morning in lovely weather, with great bowling seen on both rinks.

One rink won by 10 shots and finished two ends before the other. Going into the final end, Ampthill needed to pick up 8 shots to win the game, or 7 shots to go to an extra end.

Fortunately for Biggleswade, Ampthill only picked up 5 shots, meaning that Biggleswade won the game by 2 shots; the final score was BTBC 37 - 35 ABC.

They were presented the trophy by the EBL President - Theresa.

Congratulations to Sue, Elaine W, Christine, Chrissie, Linda, Elaine G, Wendy, Amy and Hilary.

