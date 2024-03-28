Community Biggleswade 7 a side leagues starting next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With weekly games, qualified referees and the chance to win a trip to Benidorm for your team, what are you waiting for?

Football fever is set to soar in Biggleswade as the town welcomes the launch of exhilarating 7-a-side football leagues on Wednesdays and Sundays run by Leisure Leagues UK, the World's largest provider of small-sided football. This offers local football enthusiasts the perfect platform to showcase their skills and passion for the beautiful game. With only a few spots left, eager players are encouraged to sign up swiftly to secure their place in what promises to be an unforgettable sporting spectacle.

Organized by Leisure Leagues Biggleswade & St Neots, these leagues are poised to invigorate the football scene in Biggleswade, providing an avenue for players of all abilities to come together, compete, and forge lasting bonds over their shared love for the sport. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, these leagues offer a welcoming environment for all participants.

Key Details:

Format: 7-a-side football leagues

7-a-side football leagues Days: Wednesdays and Sundays

Wednesdays and Sundays Game length: 30 to 40 minutes

30 to 40 minutes Location: Stratton Leisure Centre

Stratton Leisure Centre Spaces Remaining: Very limited

The inaugural matches are scheduled to commence on the 3rd and 7th April, promising thrilling action on the pitch week after week. By participating in these leagues, players can expect not only an opportunity to showcase their football prowess but also to enjoy the camaraderie and sense of community that come with being part of a team.

"Our aim is to create a vibrant footballing community right here in Biggleswade, just like we have in St Neots, with 34 teams playing with us weekly" said Conor Murphy, Area Manager of Leisure Leagues in Biggleswade and St Neots. "These 7-a-side leagues provide the perfect platform for players to come together, enjoy competitive matches, and build friendships that extend beyond the pitch. With just a few spaces left, we urge interested individuals to seize this opportunity and join us for what promises to be an unforgettable journey."

Registrations are filling up fast, and with only a limited number of spots available, interested players are encouraged to act quickly to avoid missing out. To secure your place in the Biggleswade 7-a-side leagues, visit https://www.leisureleagues.net/ or contact Conor Murphy for more details.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action - sign up today and be prepared to experience the thrill of football like never before!

Contact Information:

Conor Murphy, Area Manager, 07360 497281, [email protected]