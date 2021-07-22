Clean sweep for Blunham CC as all four teams seal big wins

The Blunham players pose for the camera after their recent success in the final of the East Beds Shield

It was another fine Saturday for Blunham CC as all four teams recorded emphatic victories.

The first team consolidated their position at the top of the leafy as they beat Huntingdon & District by eight wickets.

Geoffrey Fitzgerald (5-44) and Wayne Goldsmith (3-10) did the damage as the visitors were bowled out for 106 and Bluncham reached the target in just 12 overs with Kancha Rodrigo unbeaten on 44.

The seconds are also top of their division after thrashing Bretton by 10 wickets.

Michael Winfield (5-40) was the pick of the bowlers as Bretton were skittled for 110 and, in reply, Luke Barnett cracked 81 not out to help seal a comfortable success.

The thirds defeated Kings Keys by 66 runs.

Mark Newell struck 50 as Blunham posted a total of 189-9 and Kings Keys were then dismissed for 123 with Alex Eallman taking 4-49 and the evergreen Neil Wilson producing remarkable figures of 7-7-0-4.

Blunham 4th completed a fine day for the club by thrashing Harrold 2nd by 146 runs.

Batting first, Blunham reached 249-6 with John Pravin (74) and Nathan Hare (65) leading the way before Harrold were bowled out for 103, Darren Finch taking the bowling honours with 3-32.

Waresley gained a much-needed victory at Kimbolton to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Rob Lowin (5-11), Ashwin Reddy (2-30), Nigel Buckingham-Jones (2-43) and Jamie Baker (1-22) all bowled well as Kimbolton were dismissed for 132.

After losing two quick wickets in reply, Joe Barrett (62no) and Jamie Baker (26no) put on 110 for the third wicket to take Waresley to an eight-wicket success and 30 crucial points.

The seconds were on the end of a defeat at the hands of Peterborough 3rd.

The visitors posted 174-8 with Rod Kerr (2-24) and Andy Parry (2-33) being the pick of the bowlers while there was one wicket each for Corey Fox, Jim Keys and Ben Barrett.

Waresley responded by scoring quickly but lost too many wickets at the same time.