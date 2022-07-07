Hat-trick hero Ollie makes history at Southill Park CC

Ollie Willis became the youngest player in Southill Park CC's history to take a hat-trick in a match

Aged eight years, five months and 18 days old, Ollie Willis became the youngest player in the club’s history to take a hat-trick as he helped the Under-9 team seal a three-run win over Ickwell.

Earlier in the weekend, the club’s first-team lost to Blunham, who posted 221 all out before Southill were rolled out for 145 with Amaan Hussain (59) and Bashir (34) the only two batters to impress.

The seconds slipped to an agonising last-ball loss to Burghley Park.

Jimmy White (39) top scored in Southill’s 176 and Burghley got to the target with seven wickets down in an exciting finish.

Southill’s Sunday first-team lost by 16 runs to Flitwick, despite the efforts of Ajay Momi (47) and Shaylen Tomlinson-Patel (5-31) with bat and ball respectively.

There was a win for the Sunday second team with Jeremy Graves helping to lead them to 204-6 before Charlie Blythman (3-25) helped restrict Eggington to 182-9 in reply.

On Tuesday, Park lost to Flitwick in the semi-final of the East Beds Junior Shield.

Park scored 144-1 in 16 overs with Milin Gandhi (64 not out) and James Taylor (59) leading the way but Flitwick got there with two wickets and eight balls to spare.

Waresley’s first-team won an absolute thriller against old rivals Kimbolton.

Despite Paddy Parsons (34) and Ben Irish (12) giving Waresley a flying start, they were in trouble at 111-7 before Ashwin Reddy (48no) and Dominic Ascroft-Walker (47) put on a 78-run partnership in just 10 overs to get to 197-9.

In reply, Kimbolton’s James Gould (45) and Isaac Clarke (45) scored well but wickets continued to fall and Warseley eventually sealed a 17-run success with Nigel Buckingham-Jones (3-39), Ashwin Reddy (3-37) and Jamie Barker (2-28) doing the bulk of the damage.

Waresley 2nd lost out to the Huntingdon Alliance for Indians.

Having been put in, Waresley were bowled out for 164 with John Kendall top-scoring with 56 as he shared a second-wicket stand of 67 with Jim Keys (34).