Southill Park CC are crowned champions

Southill Park have been crowned champions of the Bedfordshire County League Premier Division

Southill Park have become the Bedfordshire County Cricket League Premier Division champions for the first time since 1990.

They clinched the title with a four-wicket win at Langford.

Batting first, Langford were bowled out for 188 with Mohammed Syed Rizvi top scoring on 41 while Shaylen Tomlinson-Patel (3-42) led a fine all-round effort with the ball for Southill.

In reply, a fourth-wicket stand of 65 between James Kettleborough (50) and George Darlow (36no) proved decisive for Southill and Darlow led them over the line in both the match and the title race on 189-6 in the 38th over.

There was also some glory for Blunham on Tuesday as their youngsters clinched victory in the East Beds Charity Shield Under-18 Knockout Competition.

Blunham also had the honour of hosting the final against Flitwick and the hosts set the tone for the evening with a fine effort with the bat.

Blunham posted an impressive 137-1 with Sam Wells (57) and Jacques Wildon (52no) both making half-centuries.

Flitwick openers Jake Tarling (46) and Luke Smith (37) put on 80 for the first wicket but the introduction of Lewis Barden transformed the game.