A childhood dream came to fruition for young Gabriel Evans on Saturday night.

Gabriel, 25, from Tempsford, Bedfordshire fought exceptional well and secured the Battle Arena European Interim Featherweight championship at Northampton Cricket Ground in Battle Arena 78.

He secured the victory with an impressively worked armbar after only 1 min 56 seconds of Round 1 against Javid Uryakhel. He implemented the takedown by picking up his opponent and throwing him to the canvas. After two years of inactivity due to injury, it was a welcome return to the action and thrilled the crowd.

Receiving The European Belt

Gabriel has been training martial arts for most of his life and trains out of Kraken MMA in Bedford. His training schedule is pretty rigorous and he manages to keep himself motivated especially during tough weight cuts to make the featherweight category.