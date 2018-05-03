Allinson returns to fill the hot seat at Waders

Former Waders player and coach Lee Allinson is the new manager at the Carlsberg Stadium.

He replaces Chris Nunn who stepped down after 12 hugely successful years at the club following Saturday’s match at home to Dorchester.

Biggleswade Town manager Chris Nunn. Picture: Guy Wills. PNL-170830-123049002

Lee was a talentedand passionate midfielder for the Waders and then stepped up to assist as player coach, before departing to work alongside his father Ian Allinson at e St Albans City.

Chairman Maurice Dorrington approached Lee to take on the position because of his drive, passion and great work ethic. He said: “We couldn’t be more delighted to welcoming Lee to our family club, he will be a great addition and he has my full support in taking us forward.”

Lee believed it was the perfect time to come home to the club and said: “I’m so honoured and proud to become Biggleswade Town first team manager. The club has always been very close to my heart.

“I would like to thank Maurice for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club. I would like to thank Chris Nunn for giving me a great platform to start from. we are great friends and I’m sure we will continue to speak often and support each other as we always have done.”

The club said an emotional goodbye to Chris Nunn against Dorchester on Saturday. Chris took over when the club was struggling at the foot of the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division. He kept them up, an achievement he said was one of his finest, and then took them to the title and promotion into the Southern League at their new Langford Road stadium.

further promotion into the Premier followed as well as an unforgettable run to the FA Cup First Round in the club’s most successful era.

The Waders season closed on Saturday with a fairly uneventful 1-1 draw with Dorchester. Biggleswade Town started the stronger and went ahead midway through the first half when Connor Hall converted from a Craig Daniel pass. However Ash Pope then grabbed the equaliser close to half-time when he scored from Dom Panesar-Dower’s pass.

In a largely quiet second period, Waders came closest to winning when Robbie Parker’s shot struck the bar.