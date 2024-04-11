​Amazing late drama at Potton in 4-4 draw

Late drama at Potton.

At times both teams had trouble controlling the ball in the windy conditions, but United took the lead through Victor Osubu’s penalty on 20 minutes after a handball.

Potton continued to play some good football and apply pressure and a good move ended with the goalkeeper saving from Lewis Lynn at the expense of a corner. From this John Sonuga headed home from close range in the 41st minute.

FC Romania came out all guns blazing in the second-half and in the 55th minute a ball was played through to Mendes who made no mistake to reduce the arrears.

Potton retaliated in the 58th minute when the ball bounced in the Romania penalty area and Osobu headed home from close range to restore the two-goal advantage.

In the 67th minute Potton increased their lead when Osobu broke down the right and his centre found the unmarked Lynn who shot into the net.

But Romania then blitzed the home side in the last ten minutes to earn a point.

First, Miezou ran through and scored with a low shot, then Hoskins made a tremendous save from Styliandes before in the 82nd minute Da Cruz headed home from close range following a corner.