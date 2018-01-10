Arlesey denied by woodwork in relegation battle

Arlesey secured a rare point on Saturday but it wasn’t really enough in their battle to stay in the Southern League.

A goalless draw at home to fellow strugglers Fleet sees the Blues remain 10 points adrift at the foot of the East division without a home win all season.

Arlesey Town v Fleet. Picture: Guy Wills. PNL-181001-102717002

That said, they played well enough to have secured all three points, hitting the woodwork twice – however Fleet also had opportunities to secure a much-needed victory.

Early on Arlesey had a gilt-edged chance when Arti Krasniqi pounced on a misplaced pass but his shot rattled the post.

After a quarter of an hour Fleet’s Owen Roberts had the ball into the net, but by then the referee had blown for a foul when he saw the keeper down on the ground.

Arlesey were playing better than their position suggests, and Dammy Nickels-Benson ran through to get his shot away but it was well stopped.

Arlesey Town v Fleet. Picture: Guy Wills. PNL-181001-103105002

However the drama then turned to the other end. A corner was played in and a goalmouth scramble saw several chances blocked, eventually George Pilbeam took the ball further out but was brought down for a penalty. Up stepped Chris Wales but he got underneath his kick and it sailed over the bar.

Arlesey were quick out of the blocks in the second half with a number of corners. They had chances to seal it, one fierce effort crashing off the crossbar and the rebound being headed over.

At the other end Fleet’s Bradley Wilson put a dangerous free kick just wide but in the end neither side could break the deadlock.

Next up for Arlesey is a trip to 15th placed Northwood on Saturday.