Arlesey Town and Potton United match cut short after alleged racist incident

Both teams issued statements about the events of the evening

A non-league football match between two Bedfordshire teams was stopped after 61 minutes last night (August 15) following an altercation and allegations of racism.

Both sides – Arlesey Town and Potton United – took to social media to issue statements about the incident.

Arlesey Town said: “Tonight’s abandoned game at New Lamb Meadow against local rivals Potton United is a stain on non-league football. Arlesey Town Football Club has been made aware of an alleged racist comment directed at our goalkeeper coach, Ishmael Mills. Arlesey Town Football Club will not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form.

"Tonight, an alleged racially motivated comment was made towards our goalkeeper coach, Ishmael Mills, by the Potton Utd manager. This resulted in an altercation that saw an assistant referee unfortunately caught up in the aftermath of a coming together.”

It continued: “Arlesey Town Football Club will be supporting the relevant authorities with witness statements and video evidence that support the club's position. Arlesey Town Football Club will be making no further comment at this time.”

While a statement from Potton United read: “Following tonight's abandonment with Arlesey Town, Potton United strongly and categorically deny any racist remark was made and will be assisting the Authorities with any investigation The full situation was seen and heard on Veo, and we will happily share this with the Authorities when required.”

The incident was recorded on Veo, a sports camera used by clubs to record their fixtures, with the footage shared on social media.

Warning - the footage contains strong language.