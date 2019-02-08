Balague: Biggleswade’s football success comes despite town’s lack of facilities

Let me congratulate Biggleswade FC for making their way into the FA Vase quarter-finals following an emphatic 6-1 thumping of Windsor last Sunday.

They now find themselves just two games away from a place in the FA Vase final. Rivalries apart, I sincerely wish them all the luck in the world and hope they can go all the way and win it for the town.

FC’s obvious interest in the FA Vase means the final third of the league programme could become even more interesting and we firmly believe that at the end of the day, we are still very much in with a chance of coming out on top.

These are indeed good times in Biggleswade for all followers of non-league football and the level of football being played by the two sides in the Spartan League is a tribute to magnificent coaching on offer to youngsters in the area, and has been achieved despite the level of facilities available to them.

Both Biggleswade FC and us are showing that if you have the right coaches you can move ahead, although our immediate and primary goal must be to strive together to provide the level of training facilities and top quality all weather pitches that the skills of our coaches and the efforts of ALL Biggleswade and area, youngsters deserve.

To that end the search goes on for 16-18 year youngsters with aspirations, not merely to play football, but also to learn how to play it the right way. We are not necessarily looking for the biggest, strongest, tallest of players but rather those who have been ignored by the bigger clubs because they feel they do not have the necessary physical attributes that they are looking for.

In a perfect world we would like to build two sides around the 17 and 18-year-old age range to compete in the EJA and hopefully blaze a path that will eventually lead all the way into the first team. Interested youngsters can contact us on info@biggleswadeunited.com

We are also hopefully closing in on some silverware in the shape of the Bedfordshire Senior Cup.

Before then we first have to see off the challenge of higher league opposition, Barton Rovers when we visit them in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

But first it’s league action on Saturday when we head to Crawley Green while our U23s welcome Kempston Rovers to Second Meadow.

See you there.