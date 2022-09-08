Balague on Biggleswade United: Excitement ahead of women's FA Cup tie

Guillem Balague.

We know, of course, that we aren't going to be making it all the way to the final but it does at least give all sides like us the chance to dream, enjoy the journey for as long as it lasts and to feel like we are a part of something that is truly special....and make a few quid as well.

The history of Biggleswade United Women's football tells us that we have in the past got pretty close to making it to the final of the Women's FA Cup.

Club secretary, Tracey James and fixtures secretary, Heather Rennie were both members of the Biggleswade United women’s team that back in the 1980s were one of the best women’s sides in the country.

Regular winners of the Midlands league they used to play in, their moments of glory came back in the 1985-86 season and in their last season in 1988-89 making it both times to the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.

In 1986 they lost 3-1 to Doncaster Belles, at the time the Manchester City or Chelsea of their day, unquestionably the top women’s side in the country, and then in 1989 went out at the same stage to Nottingham Rangers 2-1.

But it was a different game back then, if not on the pitch then certainly by the way it was run and perceived off it.

Here at Biggleswade United the amazing growth we have enjoyed recently means that we have no fewer than 40 women signed on to train and play for our Red and Blue women's sides and scarcely a day goes by when we are not approached by more women and clubs looking to climb aboard the Biggleswade women's football bus.

People are coming to us because we are both doing well and promoting women's football in the right way.

Only the lack of space with training facilities and the chronic dearth of sporting infrastructure within our community - something which we are constantly looking to address - prevents us from growing at an even faster rate.

Now just ten rounds away from the final that will be played on May 14 next year our Red team welcome Headstone Manor to the Keech Hospice Care Stadium this Sunday (ko 2pm) for the first qualifying round of this year's competition.

Headstone Manor are based in Harrow and play in the Premier Division of the Greater London Women's Football League. We met last year in the second qualifying round, just making it through by the odd goal in five.

We have certainly strengthened since then but nonetheless are expecting nothing less than a fierce struggle against our opponents who will be equally keen to progress to the next round for reasons of pride but also because of the financial implications.

If we win, the second qualifying round would be at home on October 2nd to the winners of the match between Frontiers Ladies and Dunstable

The winners of Sunday's cup match will earn £1,800 while the losers will get just £450. It gets even more interesting in the next round when victory can earn a further £3000 with defeat just bringing in £750.

For any club of our limited size that is seriously important money that can help us to function on a daily basis particularly with us facing huge rises in what we are having to pay for heating and lighting as well as big increases in the cost of match officials.

Our Blue team meanwhile also capped an excellent season by gaining promotion to the seventh tier of women's football, just one step below our Red side.

They also start their leaguer campaign this weekend when they visit Hartham United Women this Sunday (ko 2pm) for their first match in the Premier Division of the Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Women's Football League.