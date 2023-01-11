Balague on Biggleswade United: The countdown well underway for our big FA Vase match

Alan Shearer with the Biggleswade United shirt.

Victory against Coventry Sphinx will put us into the last 16 of the competition and just three games away from a place in a Wembley final.

We are under no illusions that we start off as underdogs against a side that beat us by an aggregate score of 18-1 over the two games we played last season when we were in the United Counties League.

Advertisement

But that was then and we are now a completely different side to the one that battled through adversity last campaign and our visitors will underestimate us at their peril.

We emerged bloodied but unbowed as a result of all of our trials and tribulations and eventually managed to strengthen and learn how to secure wins and battle back from losing situations. Win or lose Coventry Sphinx will know they will have been in a game.

But what has been most impressive about our performances in the Vase has not been the victories so much as the journey we have gone on through the competition.

Of course winning has much to do with the quality of the players that you have at your disposal but just as importantly, as we find ourselves in unchartered territory, what has been most valuable is seeing how the FA Vase has helped a group of good people, close friends, grow even closer, all working for each other, all rowing in the same direction.

Advertisement

There are rotations in the side, everyone feels like they are a vital cog in the wheel and I sense a feeling of confidence and positivity throught the squad.

The addition of the nippy Uruguayan winger, Jesus Mendoza to our side has given us another string to our bow, although he will be cup-tied for the match, but most important of all what the competition has let us do is to dare to dream while still ensuring that we keep our feet on the ground and never forget that we must not take our eye off the ball as far as our league campaign is concerned.

Advertisement

We have been working tirelessly on social media beating the drum with a view to getting as many people as possible to come along and support us and we are all looking forward to welcoming new faces to the Keech Hospice Care stadium, along side old friends who will be returning to see us.

We are also looking forward to seeing once again that group of football supporters who from the very start of the competition pick a side and stay with them until they were knocked out of the competition and then follow the victors of each subsequent round all the way to Wembley.

Advertisement

They have been with us now for three rounds and it would be wonderful if they could be with us for three more.

But win or lose what is vital is that everyone at the club enjoys the day. Come what may it is vital we realise that everything we are achieving this season should serve as a template as to what we would hope to aspire to from next season and beyond.

Advertisement

Aklso in action this Saturday our reserves travel to Crawley Green Reserves (ko 2pm)while on Sunday our women’s Red side visit Haverhill Rovers while our womens Blue side travel to Harpenden Town women with both matches kicking off at 2pm.