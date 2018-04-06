Balague: Planning starts for Biggleswade United’s next campaign

With Welwyn Garden City not quite over the line but, barring a collapse of cataclysmic proportions, all but home and hosed as this year’s champions, it’s time for all of us here at Biggleswade United to start planning for our next campaign.

WGC need just nine points out of a possible 27 to make them mathematically uncatchable and bearing in mind the fact they have only dropped seven league points all season then it is clearly a matter of when, not if, they are crowned champions.

When that does happen they might perhaps place a nod in our general direction especially after we helped take them one step closer to the title by taking a couple of points off Leighton Town, one of their main pursuers.

Champions League commitments meant I was unable to see the game on Tuesday but I am reliably informed that with more clinical finishing and a little bit more luck we might well have taken all three points.

We are delighted to announce that Top Eleven is to continue with its financial backing for the club which is fantastic news. It doesn’t mean, however, that we plan in any way shape or form to start throwing money at our project with a view to gaining short term success.

Our idea has always been that the club should grow organically from the bottom up, teaching in the process not just football but also life skills to its youngsters as they make their way through the ranks.

It is precisely that aspect of our club - the Academy, what it is, what it offers and what it can grow into both for the club and the Community that it represents - that has probably been what has appealed most to Top Eleven.

The atmosphere and team spirit shown by members of our Academy sides is heart-warming and the essence of what we are striving to build at Second Meadow.

Recently our girls sides enjoyed a tour of Valencia which was so successful that it now looks very much like it could become an annual event, and today they climb aboard a charabanc and make their way to the St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton where they will watch England’s Lioness take on Wales.

On the back of such adventures bonds are formed, lifetime friendships made. I have always said that as important as the football is, it isn’t JUST about the football.

But talking of football, on Saturday as we face St Margaretsbury at Second Meadow. We still have 18 points to play for and I would love for us to finish as high up the table as possible.

See you there.