Balague: Putting Biggleswade United on a global stage

Let’s start with a number – 36,000. That’s the number of people that have watched via twitter the goal scored by David Parkinson against Baldock Town. A brilliant effort and as good a goal as you will see in any standard of football.

A superb solo effort that saw him running more than three quarters the length of the pitch, beating and leaving defenders trailing in his wake.

I mention it because we have around 40,000 followers on Twitter a hugely impressive figure for a club of our size.

We currently have a total of 63,233 followers on all platforms, comprising Twitter (39,500), YouTube (17,370), Facebook (5,229), Instagram (1,134) and this should have increased by a few thousand today following a giveaway on our instagram with our main sponsors Top Eleven.

And with interest comes profile and the possibility of making us so much more attractive and marketable to potential partners. In truth today football is about so much more than just the match itself but also all the other things that are linked with it.

We live in a world where it is not merely about supporters, per se, but also ‘followers’. There are neither physical, nor geographical boundaries to following a club like Biggleswade United and I know we have people who watch us from as far afield as Spain, the USA and Australia.

Our home matches can be watched by our followers, online, anywhere on the planet. The Spanish - as they normally do - have a phrase for it. “The world, is a handkerchief,” they say.

We would like to find sponsors that can be seen throughout these broadcasts with publicity that can be used in breaks or at half time, and we will be doing whatever we can to bring them on board.

Obviously our main target market is local businesses but also those further afield that can see the benefits of a slightly ‘left field’ advertising campaign that supports a lower league side that whatever it may lack in size, more than makes up for it in ambition.

Anyone interested in joining us on our journey can contact us at: gareth.davies@biggleswadeunited.com

But of course it is fundamentally all about the game and on Saturday we visit London Lions in the FA Vase. We entertain Barton Rovers on Tuesday in the North Beds Charity Cup. See you there.