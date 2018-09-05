Bedfordshire League: Champions Shefford kick off with a win

Defending Bedfordshire League champions Shefford Town & Campton kicked off their 2018-19 season in style with a 3-0 home win over Crawley Green Reserves.

Jake Renney netted all three goals for the hosts on Saturday.

For last seasons Premier Division supported by Sportsform runners-up AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College it was a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Wootton Blue Cross.

Antony Wright, Sean Bishop and Peter McDonald marked the Blue Cross scoresheet against a lone reply via Town’s Phillipe Beal.

However the eye-catching scoreline of the day saw Ickwell & Old Warden win 7-5 at Wilstead. Scott Alleyne led the way with a hat-trick and was joined on their scorsheet by a brace from Andrew Vallom and single goals for Luigi Rocco and Marko Tobdzic. Home replies came via Kevin Butler, Liam Fenton, Joe Sullivan, Joe Newberry plus an own goal.

Riseley Sports’ return to the top flight saw them share the points in a 4-4 draw at Stevington. Jay Willett, James Cooke, Josh Poole and Jake Hislop all netted goals against home replies via Ben Walsh, Aaran Hewitt, Kieran Souter and William Pinney.

Whilst Renhold United’s return to the fold saw them defeated 3-2 at home by AFC Oakley M&DH. Wes Lewis netted both United goals and the M&DH strikes came from Zach Ives, Mark Smith and Nathan O’Halloran.

Also losing on home turf were Marston Shelton Rovers who were beaten 3-0 by Flitwick Town whose goals came from Phil Matthews, Josh Reynolds and Jack Banfield.

Whilst at Harvey Close Caldecote had to settle for a 2-2 home draw against Sharnbrook. Carl Heath and Jack Miller netted for the home side and Calvin Buckie plus Owen Leighton replying for the visitors.

FA Vase

Cranfield United’s dream of a trip to Wembley next May was to fall at the opening hurdle when beaten 2-1 after extra time at Raunds. Courtney Boughton netted their lone goal to take the tie into extra time.

Division One supported by O’Neills

The biggest win of the day was to go to Wixams who ran out 6-1 victors at Sandy. Gareth White with a hat-trick was joined on their scoresheet by single strikes from Adam Jellis, Iain Hall and Jake Dawson against a lone home reply via Aiden London.

Yet the goal feast of the day took Cople & Bedford SA to a 5-4 home win over Lea Sports PSG – Ollie Hughes netting four times and Simon Pixley once to bring up the nap hand against PSG strikes from Nathan Prime, Callum Jones, Warren Bell and Kieryon Bennard.

For The 61 FC Luton Reserves it was a 4-1 home win over new promoted Wilstead Reserves. George Onwusonye with a brace was joined on the 61 scoresheet by Scott Maslin and Ashley Prospere against a lone reply via Jay Hall.

Whilst for last season’s champions Totternhoe Reserves it was a 2-0 home victory over Henlow. Bryden Judge and Lee Fromant netting the goals to do the damage.

Elsewhere Farley Boys begun life in the BCFL by sharing the points from a 2-2 home draw against Biggleswade FC Reserves. Alan Morris and Lee Dimmock netted their goals against replies via John Veal and Jonathan Bannister.

Whilst also sharing the spoils were Cranfield United Reserves and Shefford Town & Campton Reserves from a 1-1 draw. Luke Gray netting for United and Henry Snee replying for the Town.

Elsewhere newly promoted Bedford Albion ran out 3-0 home winners over league newcomers Christians in Sport, Chris Wright, Tayvon Charles and Paul Babbington netting the goals to do the damage.

Division Two

The afternoon’s biggest scorers were Atletico Europa who ran out 9-1 home winners over Caldecote Reserves. Moses Gibson and Mo Banda both netted hat-tricks, joined on their scoresheet by single goals from Abuki Sulyman, Yusuf Ahmed and Osman Jalliu against a lone reply via Nicky Albone. W

hilst the biggest away win went to Meltis Albion who emerged the 6-3 winners at M&DH Clapham Sports, Arran Wright and Miguel Dean both netting twice alongside an own goal plus a strike from Sean Canavan against M&DH replies via Phil Kempsell twice and Owen Tuffin once.

Also winning on the road were St Joseph (Saturday) and Clifton. For league newcomers St Joes it was a 3-1 win at fellow league newcomers FC Kokan. Kieran Carey, Kenan Dogruer and Kieran Docherty were their goalscorers against a lone home reply from Simonas Veverskis.

Whilst newly promoted Clifton won 2-1 at Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves thanks to goals from Charlie Watson and Josh Angel against a lone Rovers reply from Carl Borromeo.

Not so lucky on the goal front were the visitors to the Kempston Athletic v Elstow Abbey and Luton Leagrave AFC v Black Swan encounters which both ended 0-0. But at least they saw some football unlike for Sundon Park Rovers and AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves who had their game postponed in Leagrave Park due to no changing facilities being available.

Meantime Houghton Athletic were gifted three points when Unite MK Reserves failed to raise a side to entertain them.

Division Three

The biggest scorers of the day were Bedford Albion Reserves, 6-1 home winners over Sandy Reserves. Jan Bucur with a brace was joined on their scoresheet by single strikes from Tom Wade, Gary Townsend, Craig Ford and Pask Grasson against a lone reply from Sean Duignan for the vistors.

However the goal feast of the afternoon in this division took league newcomers FC Polinia (Luton) to a 5-4 home win over Flitwick Town A. Grzegorz Rudnicki led the way with a hat-trick alongside single goals for Daniel Gaweda and Oskar Ostrowski against Town replies from Nathan Cubley twice plus Sam Johnson and Rob Cubley once.

There was also goals aplenty for league newcomers Pines (Luton), 4-3 home victors over Lidlington United Sports. Ryan Smith and Kevin Snoxall both hit braces against a hat-trick in reply from United’s Jamie Rodd.

Whilst another of this season’s newcomers Real Haynes had to settle for a point from a 1-1 home draw against Dinamo Flitwick. Tyler Winter on their scoresheet against a Dinamo reply via Daniel Day.

For the returning Wixam Wanderers it was a 4-2 home success over league newcomers Harlington Juniors. Michael France scored twice alongside single strikes from Thomas O’Neill and JP Stribling against visitors replies via Peacre Tomlinson and Jamie Small.

The lone away win of the day belonged to Shefford Town & Campton A who with goals from Jacob Jevon and Steve Gibbons were 2-0 victors at Wootton Village.

The Stevington Reserves v Square FC fixture was postponed due to an unsafe pitch surface.