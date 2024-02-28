Below-par Potton United are beaten by Sawbridgeworth

Potton United slipped to a poor midweek defeat.

Although Potton had only two changes from the team that played so well to gain three points two weeks ago at Tring Athletic on this night they gave an extremely poor and disappointing performance In fact if Potton’s keeper James Hoskins had not made at least four outstanding saves the result could have been so much worse.

Potton started brightly enough when following a foul on Victor Osobu and the subsequent free kick Jordan Stevenson shot wide.

Jack Thomas tried a long shot and Shane Fox wasted his pass when well placed. Sawbridgeworth started to come into the game more now with Thorpe shooting over the bar. From Ryan Lamond’s pass Osobu was wide of the post when well placed.

Matthia shot wide following a Sawbridgeworth corner. More goalmouth action saw Potton somehow keep the ball out with the ball hitting the cross bar and desperate defending with Sawbridgeworth appealing that the ball had crossed the line.

At time play became very scrappy although Santos was proving a tricky and speedy wide player. Sawbridgeworth were awarded a free kick on the edge of Potton penalty area and Hoskins went full stretch to push the kick from Charles over the bar.

At the start of the second half Potton were not getting hold of the ball and this allowed Sawbridgeworth to play with enthusiasm and control the game.

Santos was wide with his effort, Charles was through on goal but a last minute tackle by Mike Evans prevented him shooting before a shot from Santos brought another fine save from Hoskins. In a rare Potton attack Jamal Batchilly was wide with his effort.

A shot from Charles went over the bar before a long range shot from Thorpe was tipped over the bar by Hoskins. In the 85th minute Thorpe worked his way through and rounded Hoskins to score the only goal of the match.