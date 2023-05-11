Biggleswade area clubs set to discover league opponents next season

Biggleswade FC and Biggleswade Town will battle it out again next season. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

Now the numerous promotion and relegation issues have been resolved, the FA’s Leagues Committee are concluding their annual assessment as to who might also get moved laterally to help make numbers up in the various non-league divisions.

And whilst the final ratifications are yet to take place at the time of going to press and could also be subject to any appeals, a picture is starting to form of how many of the leagues across the pyramid will look.

Biggleswade FC and Biggleswade Town will once again compete in the SPL Division One Central, with FC having been denied promotion after defeat in the play-off semi-finals.

Didcot Town went up along with runaway champions Berkhamsted, while FC Romania were relegated along with Highworth Town who lost an inter-step play-off.

Likely to come into the league are those relegated from step three, namely FC’s landlords Bedford Town, Kings Langley and North Leigh, who it's believed may move from the South section to Central.

Stotfold and Leighton Town are promoted from step five, while Cambridge City and Northwood could be moved laterally from the Northern Premier League Midlands and Isthmian League South Central respectively although this is yet to be confirmed.

Walthamstow may face a lateral shift to the Isthmian League and Cirencester to the SPL Division One South.

For Biggleswade United and Potton United, they once again will compete in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Cheshunt-based FC Romania’s relegation likely means they’ll join them, while Real Bedford were Division One winners and also look set to be placed in the SSM Premier.

There could well be several lateral movements to cater for the departures of Leighton and Stotfold to the higher level, with Milton Keynes Irish tipped to move from the United Counties League, Sawbridgeworth Town and West Essex from the Essex Senior League and London Lions from the Combined Counties North.

