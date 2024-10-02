Biggleswade FC boss hails 'amazing day' as they set up York City FA Cup clash

Biggleswade FC celebrate their FA Cup win, with scorer Lawrie Marsh (centre) leading the cheers. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​Biggleswade FC will host National League side York City in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup after a remarkable win over Canvey Island on Saturday.

FC overcame the step three side 1-0 despite finishing the game with nine men following red cards for Michael Fisher on the half-hour and Charlie Hayford on 79 minutes, Lawrie Marsh’s fine header from a corner just before half-time proving enough to win the tie.

And not only does it mean FC again extend their furthest ever run in the competition since their formation in 2016, but they’ll now welcome a professional outfit to The Eyrie as York, currently second in the National League, will be the visitors on the weekend of October 12/13.

And joint-boss Dave Northfield couldn’t hide his delight after securing the win.

He said: “It’s just an amazing day. I can’t really put it into words. I had a bit of a go at them at half-time because even though we were 1-0 up as I felt we were giving the ball back to them too easily, although we started to play better when down to ten men.

"The second-half felt like it took forever and when we went down to nine it seemed Canvey had about seven centre-forwards on by the end and George has made two unbelievable saves.

"But the more pressure they put on they were going longer and longer and wasting so many balls going out of play.

"It’s unbelievable. Winning the County Cup last season was such a great day but to be where we are today trumps that I think. There were people in tears at the end. What a football club.”

FC go to Beaconsfield Town on Saturday before hosting Kings Langley on Monday night.

*Biggleswade Town were unable to play their home tie with Alfreton Town – the match called off on both Saturday and Tuesday due to a waterlogged pitch.

A new date was yet to be set for the tie at the time of going to press, the eventual winners being at home to National League North side Spennymoor Town.

*Biggleswade United fell to a 5-4 defeat in a remarkable game at Harpenden on Saturday, leaving them seventh in the league with FC Romania the visitors on Saturday.​