Biggleswade FC's management team feel it's been a positive season.

FC equally finished 11 points off the play-offs and 11 points clear of the relegation zone, but also produced their best showings in the FA Cup and FA Trophy and also won the Bedfordshire Senior Cup.

And speaking to the club media channels after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Aylesbury on the final day of the campaign, Inskip highlighted the positives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It’s been a very good season. It wasn’t the finish that we wanted but I think when you look at it overall with the cup runs and winning the Senior Cup for the first time, it’s one of those overall excellent seasons.

"It was a tough finish as the games caught up with us and then as soon as it was mathematically impossible to make the play-offs it was a case of looking at some players for next season.

"We’ve got tired legs but I don’t think there’s a single game in the last month where we’ve given up – we’ve given everything and I’m so proud of everybody.”

Northfield added: “We decided not to even include Alex Marsh in the squad – he could have played but he’s been playing strapped up in the last ten games as he’s had a problem with his knee all season so there’s no point in risking him but obviously that’s a big miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made lots of changes and it gave those players an opportunity and we’ll discuss where we think that’s left us, but we lacked a bit of creativity.

"I back up what Skip said, we had a really good season and we’re really pleased with where we are.

"We spoke about it with the players that next year, if we can be fairly injury free, we want to give it a good go the same as last year and this year.”

The game with Aylesbury saw both sides create half chances early on and Tyler Josephs then had to save well from a Ducks free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Aylesbury then took the lead when a mistake at the back resulted in the ball finding Brayden Daniel and he finished low past Josephs.

The FC keeper again had to be alert to deny Courtney Marsh-Brown soon afterwards with a fine stop low down.

Aylesbury’s Hayden Beadle curled an early effort wide of the post in the second-half, before Derek Feyi struck a post as the home side continued to look more of a threat.