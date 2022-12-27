Biggleswade FC claim derby bragging rights with win over Biggleswade Town

Action from Biggleswade Town's (in dark green) clash with Biggleswade FC. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

The win for FC kept the pressure on league leaders Berkhamsted, who are four points ahead and have three games in hand.

Town, meanwhile, are seven points outside the play-off zone but have games in hand on many of the sides above them.

The Waders began the game well, Harry Draper going close early on and Jon Clements also shooting wide.

FC then began to get into the game with Jack Dreyer’s shot blocked and Charlie Hayford’s fizzed effort just too high.

After Draper had glanced a header wide for the home side, the opening goal then arrived on 21 minutes, when Adam Hunt jinked into the penalty area and his shot was deflected home.

Tom Coles shot wide as FC sought another goal, and they got it on 39 minutes when Alex Marsh was able to turn, shoot and find the net.

FC continued to look stronger in the second half, Dreyer finding the side netting after good work from Hunt.

The home side were not out of it yet and forced a good save from Dan Green and also saw a header from a corner clip the top of the crossbar, Coles looping a header too high at the other end.

Clements had a shot from distance gathered by Green, while Draper’s header wide was another good chance that the Waders would see go begging.

Tim Smith had to tip a Hayford free-kick over the top as FC went looking to kill the game off, but two goals would be enough and the points were safe for the visitors.

FC return to action on Tuesday (2nd) when they host bottom-of-the-table Barton Rovers at 12.30pm while Town go to Kempston Rovers on the same day with a 3pm kick-off.

Biggleswade United were out of action across the Christmas week but return to action on January 2 when they go to second-placed Stotfold, that coming ahead of a home game with current leaders Crawley Green five days later.

