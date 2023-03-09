Biggleswade FC hit eight to see off Romania

​With leaders Berkhamsted still 18 points clear at the top and almost certain to take the one automatic promotion place in SPL Division One Central, it’s FC who sit second and atop the four play-off spots and nine points clear of Kidlington in sixth place.

And Saturday’s win came against a side whose week only got worse as they now sit bottom of the table having just had three points deducted for fielding an ineligible player during a match in November.

Alex Marsh hit four as Biggleswade recorded their biggest-ever Southern League victory, although it took until Marsh broke the deadlock on 43 minutes for the floodgates to open.

Alex Marsh is congratulated for one of his goals by Adam Hunt (left) and twin brother Lawrie. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

One swiftly became two on 45 minutes when Charlie Hayford picked out Adam Hunt on the right hand side who sent over a low cross which Alex Marsh turned home off the post completely unchallenged.

It was just over a minute into the second period when Lawrie Marsh and Hunt combined in delightful fashion before the latter put a low cross on a plate for his skipper Tom Coles, who tapped home his 13th goal of the season at the far post.

Alex Marsh completed his hat-trick just before the hour mark as he turned smartly before arrowing a low drive into the bottom corner.

It was 5-0 on 66 minutes when Jack Dreyer netted from a corner, then Daniel Akubuine headed home his first goal for the club after Lawrie Marsh’s effort had been blocked on the line.

Alex Marsh then got his fourth before Daniel Bond rounded things off with a volley late on.

Joint-boss Dave Northfield was delighted with the win, particularly given his side took a while to get out of the blocks.

He said: “I felt we were going through the motions a bit in the first-half but then we got the two goals before the break and then when we score a minute after their heads are gone and the rest is history as the lads then went up through the gears.”