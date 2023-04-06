Biggleswade FC in form as derby day looms, but United lose to Potton

Biggleswade FC bosses Mark Inskip and Dave Northfield.

​FC are set to meet town rivals Biggleswade Town on Easter Monday, with both sides carrying hopes of competing in the play-offs at the end of the season.

While Town are sat just outside the top five but only two points behind Ware with four games to play, FC are second and 11 points ahead of the Waders and need just two points to secure a play-off place, with Berkhamsted now confirmed as champions.

Town haven’t played a game since March 25 but return to action with a trip to bottom-of-the-table FC Romania on Saturday, then FC and Town meet at the Eyrie on Monday.

On Saturday Biggleswade first go to Kidlington who sit in seventh place.

Last weekend saw FC run out 2-1 winners at Kempston Rovers.

It was their twin brothers who did the damage in the first-half to earn all three points, Alex Marsh scoring the opener and then Lawrie Marsh netting the second, Lorrell Smith’s early goal back in the second-half not enough for the home side.

Wednesday night saw fellow play-off contenders Didcot come to the Eyrie but FC won the game 2-0 to move three points clear of their opponents in a crucial game in terms of the final top five positions – FC also having two games in hand.

Daniel Bond was the hero, scoring after seven and then 79 minutes to secure the win for Dave Northfield and Mark Inskip’s men.

*Potton United claimed local derby honours on Tuesday night as they saw off Biggleswade United 1-0 at the Hutchinson Hollow.

An early own goal was enough to seal Potton the points, with both sides largely playing for position over the remainder of the season.

