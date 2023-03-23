Biggleswade FC lose out in cup final to strong Luton Town U23s side

Biggleswade's Michael Simpson in action at Kenilworth Road. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

​FC were beaten 6-2 by a strong Luton side, but backed by a strong support and with a superb season continuing to produce many memories, Dave Northfield and Mark Inskip’s side can hold their heads high.

The hosts began well, Aribim Pepple and captain Casey Pettit drawing saves from FC stopper Dan Green from distance inside the opening three minutes.

Conor Lawless broke the deadlock on just eight minutes, latching on to a loose ball and firing a terrific 25-yard shot into the top corner.

Pepple dragged an attempt wide from the edge of the box, before Green did well to deny Jayden Luker with his feet after the attacker burst into the area.

It was 2-0 on the half hour, Joe Johnson doing impressively to reach the byline, his cross finding Jake Burger outside the box, who bent an effort into the top corner.

Luton’s first team keeper James Shea denied Alex Marsh, also saving from Tom Coles before sub Millar Matthews-Lewis turned in the first goal of what would be a hat-trick on the night.

Avan Jones' penalty made it four, before with ten minutes left, Biggleswade were handed a lifeline as Ben Tompkins’ loose backpass saw Marsh pull one back.

Town's four-goal advantage was restored within a minute though, Pettit flicking on for Matthews-Lewis to score, and he had his hat-trick in the 90th minute, racing on to Jones’ through ball and lobbing over Green.

It was Biggleswade who completed the scoring, Coles’ 20-yard free-kick beating the Hatters’ wall and Shea thanks to a deflection, as the Hatters lifted the trophy in front of a crowd of 750 at Kenilworth Road.

Biggleswade joint-boss Northfield said: “I’m very proud. It was quite emotional seeing how many people were there backing us.

"It was a massive achievement by the club just to reach the final and for all the commitment and work done by so many people behind the scenes it was a great occasion for everyone.