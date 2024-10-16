Biggleswade FC put up a fight but York City prevail in FA Cup

Amir Hadi celebrates his cheeky equaliser. All photos courtesy of Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​Biggleswade FC put up a terrific fight as they did battle with National League high-flyers York City on Saturday but ultimately fell just short as their visitors ran out 3-1 winners.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stunning goal from Amir Hadi was the highlight for FC, but it was York who came good to seal a first round (proper) tie at Wycombe Wanderers.

City went in front on seven minutes when a cross wasn’t dealt with and Ollie Pearce was able to sweep the ball home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But five minutes later FC got themselves level in sensational style, as Adam Hunt’s cross found Hadi in the penalty area and, under pressure from defenders, he produced a superb back heel to send the ball into the net and send most of the 1,180 crowd into raptures.

Pat McCafferty gets involved.

Hadi and Hunt were both close to putting FC in front, but after the visitors then got a hold on the game they created several openings before the break, their second goal coming in stoppage time when Dipo Akinyemi tucked the ball home from Pearce’s cross.

York then continued to have the better of things in the second-half, George Rose forced into action on numerous occasions including a fine save to tip over Pearce’s shot, but Pearce himself would then kill any lingering FC hopes of snatching a replay off by bundling home the third goal on 88 minutes to ultimately seal their passage through.

​