Biggleswade FC secure home advantage in play-offs

The Eyrie will host Biggleswade FC's play-off semi-final, and perhaps a final if they progress.

​FC are guaranteed second place given they’re five points clear of third-placed Didcot with one match remaining, which also means that should they win their play-off semi-final at home to either Didcot, Walthamstow or Ware next Wednesday, they will also be at home in the final on May 1.

Their position was sealed thanks to a 1-0 win at Walthamstow on Tuesday night, achieved by Daniel Bond’s first-half winner.

That followed a 2-0 defeat at home to Aylesbury United on Saturday, which secured their visitors’ safety from relegation.

FC now wait to see how Saturday’s game pan out before they know their semi-final opponents. Just one point separates Didcot in third from Ware in fifth, with Walthamstow between them on level points with the former.

While FC go to third-from-bottom Highworth Town, who are facing up to an inter-step play-off to decide whether they stay up or go down, Didcot host Waltham Abbey, Ware go to Aylesbury and Walthamstow host champions Berkhamsted.

Biggleswade Town, meanwhile, will just miss out. They didn’t play on Saturday and other results went against them, meaning a dramatic 3-2 win over AFC Dunstable on Tuesday that came courtesy of a 95th minute winner from Sam Tinubu.

