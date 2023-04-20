News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
38 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
1 hour ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Biggleswade FC secure home advantage in play-offs

Biggleswade FC have secured a home tie in the SPL Division One Central play-offs – but Biggleswade Town have missed out on a place in the top five.​

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST
The Eyrie will host Biggleswade FC's play-off semi-final, and perhaps a final if they progress.The Eyrie will host Biggleswade FC's play-off semi-final, and perhaps a final if they progress.
The Eyrie will host Biggleswade FC's play-off semi-final, and perhaps a final if they progress.

​FC are guaranteed second place given they’re five points clear of third-placed Didcot with one match remaining, which also means that should they win their play-off semi-final at home to either Didcot, Walthamstow or Ware next Wednesday, they will also be at home in the final on May 1.

Their position was sealed thanks to a 1-0 win at Walthamstow on Tuesday night, achieved by Daniel Bond’s first-half winner.

That followed a 2-0 defeat at home to Aylesbury United on Saturday, which secured their visitors’ safety from relegation.

FC now wait to see how Saturday’s game pan out before they know their semi-final opponents. Just one point separates Didcot in third from Ware in fifth, with Walthamstow between them on level points with the former.

Most Popular

While FC go to third-from-bottom Highworth Town, who are facing up to an inter-step play-off to decide whether they stay up or go down, Didcot host Waltham Abbey, Ware go to Aylesbury and Walthamstow host champions Berkhamsted.

Biggleswade Town, meanwhile, will just miss out. They didn’t play on Saturday and other results went against them, meaning a dramatic 3-2 win over AFC Dunstable on Tuesday that came courtesy of a 95th minute winner from Sam Tinubu.

The Waders host Welwyn Garden City in the final game on Saturday.

Related topics:Daniel BondAylesbury