Biggleswade FC set up Kenilworth Road final after beating Rovers

​The 4-0 win over hosts Kempston Rovers sets up a final with SPL Premier Central side Bedford Town who saw off Arlesey Town 5-0 on the same evening.

It's the first time FC have reached the final in their short history and came thanks to a convincing victory over Rovers, who compete in the same division as FC – SPL Division One Central.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biggleswade went in front after only eight minutes, when Sam Dreyer was fouled in the penalty area and Alex Marsh stepped up to net the spot kick.

Biggleswade FC joint-bosses Mark Inskip (left) and Dave Northfield have guided them to a county cup final.

The second goal arrived 37 minutes, Dreyer this time the scorer as he rose to head home Adam Hunt’s cross.

Like Dreyer, Hunt then turned from provider to scorer midway through the second-half as he was sent clear by George Bailey before beating his man and finishing well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the win was secured in stoppage time when sub Mekhi Angol scored via a deflection to make it four with the very last kick of the game.

The final will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at 7.30pm.

Joint-boss Mark Inskip told the club's YouTube channel after the game: “Getting the early goal I think settled everyone down, although funnily enough after that Kempston came into the game and forced a few corners and free-kicks, but the second goal calmed us all down for half-time.

"The second-half was all about who would get the third goal of the game because if it goes to 2-1 you’re in a cup tie again, but fair play to the lads who threw some bodies on the line and Dan Green’s made some great saves too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Anyone who sees the scoreline would think it was an emphatic win but it was far from easy and Kempston fought to the end and our clinical finishing was the difference.”

In the league, FC were without a game last weekend but return to action on Saturday at home to FC Romania.