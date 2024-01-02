Table-topping Bedford Town suffered their first defeat of the Southern League Division One Central season with a late 3-2 home defeat by local rivals Biggleswade Town on New Year's Day.

Leon Lobjoit chases the ball on his goalscoring debut against Biggleswade. Photo by Adrian Brown.

That followed a 2-2 draw between the sides away at Bigglewade on Boxing Day as third-placed Biggleswade closed the gap between the sides to just two points, though having played a game more.

The Biggleswade hero was Liam Brooks, who fired home from the edge of the box four minutes from time after a free kick was only half-cleared to him.

Earlier, the Eagles had twice come from behind.

Luke Andrews had given Bigglewade a 21st minute lead with a superb shot from the right of the box. But Kyle Connolly levelled on 36 minutes with a follow-up after the ball had come back to him off a post.

Another screamer for Biggleswade put them back into the lead a minute from the break after a controversial free kick was played to Cole Desilva, and he hit the ball into the top left corner from just outside the area.

It was all square again on 56 minutes as debut-making Leon Lobjoit raced onto the ball and, with Forster coming out at his left hand post, reached the ball first and stabbed home.

But just when it seemed a repeat of the Boxing Day score was set to happen, up popped Brooks to stun their neighbours.