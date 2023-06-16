News you can trust since 1891
Biggleswade Town FC looks ahead to the next season - here's who made the retained list

The club is celebrating its 150th birthday during the 2023/24 season
By Michael DraxlerContributor
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST
Football sits on a pitch PIC: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty ImagesFootball sits on a pitch PIC: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
Football sits on a pitch PIC: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Football never stops – and as the season ends, planning for the following season begins.

With Biggleswade Town being 150 years old during the 2023/24 season, we are excited to bring the retained list from last season.

Top scorer Jon Clements with 34 league hits, defenders Liam McDevitt and Lewis Thorpe. Midfield players Luke Middleton, Captain Robbie Parker, Marcus Goldbourne, Jake Bunyan and striker Harry Draper. More of last season's players are expected to commit over the following days.

We have a commitment from JJ Lacey, striker BJ Christie, Kieron Forbes a returning Wader, Brett Longden, Callum Wilson and keeper Jack Berman.

The management team has changed for next season with Danny Payne stepping up from assistant to Robbie O'Keefe, who has retired from club management. Danny Payne has brought onto his management team UEFA A license holders coach Jimmy Martin and Chris Devane, Chris coming from Berkhamsted who won the division last season. Joe Howe and Kyle Forster complete the coaching team.

Pre-Season friendlies start on July 11 at Royston kick off 7.30pm. All fixtures on the website.