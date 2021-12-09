Biggleswade Town looking to close gap as they face return clash with Tamworth

Football news. Photo: Getty Images

Biggleswade Town will be looking to close the gap on Tamworth when they visit the Lamb Ground on Saturday.

It’s 10th versus 11th in the Southern League Premier Central this weekend with The Waders currently trailing their hosts by four points - the two rivals preparing to lock horns for the second time in 11 days.

Ronan Silva netted both of Biggleswade’s goal as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw on November 30.

Now the Waders - who are without a win in four matches, having drawn three times - will be looking for three points on the road.

Tamworth are also looking to end a winless streak that stretches six games.

They were beaten 2-1 at Alvechurch on Tuesday while Biggleswade’s contest at Banbury was postponed.

James Peters’ 61st minute effort put Town ahead against fourth-placed Alvechurch on Saturday, only for Charlie Dowd’s finish to peg them back with eight minutes to go.

Biggleswade FC host Southern League Division One Central play-off chasers FC Romania on Saturday looking to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches.

FC left Kidlington with a 3-2 victory at the weekend, Thomas Coles handing them the lead before Billy Gillett levelled for the hosts.

Second-half finishes from Alexander Marsh and Thomas Coles appeared to have the points wrapped up, only for Ryan Knight’s 88th-minute goal to tee up a nervy ending.

But FC held on to make it seven points from a possible nine.

FC Romania - who have scored 12 times in their past three fixtures - sit seventh in the table, seven places ahead of FC.

However, only five points separate the sides and victory for Biggleswade could see them pull closer to the top five.

Tuesday’s derby between Biggleswade United and Potton United in the United Counties League Premier Division South fell foul of the conditions, neither side having a game at the weekend either.