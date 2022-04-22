Biggleswade Town relegated after Tamworth defeat

Biggleswade Town have been relegated from the Southern League Premier Central

The Waders needed to win their re-arranged match at Tamworth last night (Thursday) to keep their hopes alive but they slipped to a 3-1 defeat.

The hosts raced into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to a Eoin McKeown hat-trick and, although Francis Mampolo replied with a goal just past the hour, Biggleswade could find no way back.

It means the Waders will be playing at Step 4 next season and they are likely to be in the Southern League Division One Central alongside Biggleswade FC.

A message from the club on Twitter following their relegation read: “Thank u to all our volunteers, supporters, Chairman, committee, management and players.

"It’s been a tough season for many reasons. However, we have last game on Saturday but unfortunately after tonight’s game we will be relegated. Time to reflect, regroup + rise again.”