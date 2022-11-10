Biggleswade United back on Wembley trail in FA Vase

Cristian Colas's side host Maccabi London Lions in the FA Vase. Photo: Cosmin Iftode.

Cristian Colas’s side have a home tie against Maccabi London Lions, who currently lie in sixth place in the Combined Counties League Premier Division North, which runs parallel to Biggleswade’s level of the pyramid.

United, meanwhile, come into the game on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, that form featuring six wins in a row until last weekend’s 2-2 at Leverstock Green that leaves them in fourth place in the league standings.

Saturday’s game saw Taylor Rhiney strike twice for United to take his season’s tally to 24 in all competitions, but Dan Pett and Chris Blunden netted for the hosts to ensure spoils were shared.

Biggleswade FC, meanwhile,are fourth in the SPL Division One Central standings after a week that saw them lose 2-0 at home to Highworth Town on Saturday, before recovering to beat AFC Dunstable on Wednesday night.

FC went ahead on 20 minutes when Archie McClelland headed on for George Bailey to collect and dance past a couple of challenges before slotting home left-footed.

Bailey then won a penalty on the half-hour mark that lead to the second goal, Alex Marsh stepping up to score from the spot.

Jack Dreyer then got the third, cutting in from the left and firing home right at the start of the second-half.

Tyriq Hunt pulled a goal back from close range on 68 minutes, but the points were safely Biggleswade’s and they now prepare to go to Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Biggleswade Town left it late to draw 1-1 at Welwyn on Saturday, Liam Smyth’s injury-time equaliser ensuring they took a point from the encounter.

They then had to rely on another late goal to draw once again, this time 2-2 at home to Hertford Town.

Jon Clements’ well-taken penalty put the Waders in front at half-time, but Eduard Toiny-Pendred levelled things up early in the second-half.

The same player then put Hertford in front on 72 minutes, but Clements struck again in the 90th minute to seal the draw and secure what was Biggleswade’s sixth draw of the campaign so far.

