Biggleswade United boss Cristian Colas to step down at the end of the season

Colás first joined the club in May 2015 before leaving for the first time three years later to manage a team two divisions above.

He returned in 2020 and then last season negotiated what was undoubtedly the most traumatic period in the club's history when they were arbitrarily moved from the Spartan League to the more northerly-based United Counties League.

Despite losing almost all of the first team squad because of the extra travel commitments, Colás guided United to safety from relegation with a home win in an emotional last day of the season.

This season, United are set for a top half finish in the SSMFL Premier Division and enjoyed a fine run in the FA Vase.

Explaining his decision to call time on his coaching career for the time being. Colás said: "I have been coaching for 24 years since I was just 16-years-old and believe that the time is right now for me to call it day, at least for the time being.

"My time at Biggleswade United has been both professionally and personally the happiest of my life and that is due to all those at the club that took me to their heart and welcomed me to from day one.

"My life and my roots are now established in this country where I have found my life partner, established my career outside of football, and all of this has been made possible because of my associations with Biggleswade United and all of its magnificent people that have made all the difference in my life.

"Their love, support and friendship through some challenging times that we have negotiated together has been priceless, unforgettable and life affirming and something I will always be deeply grateful for."

Club chairman, Guillem Balagué said that appointing Colás as head coach was ‘undoubtedly one the best days work I have ever done in all my years at the club.’

He added: "On limited funds and with stretched resources Cristian has led this club through some dark days and taken it to places we could only have dreamed about when I joined.

"His professionalism, dedication and total commitment to the cause has helped put in place the foundations that can now carry the club forward to where we want to be."

"And while we will all miss him for his abilities and knowledge on the training ground and on the touchline, what I have valued most about his time with all of us is his unfailing loyalty, kindness and friendship.

"His decision to leave is his and his alone and we wish him nothing other than the very best for the future. He knows that we will always be welcome at this club that he did so much for and I know that despite calling it a day he certainly is not going to become a stranger to us."

Meanwhile the club has moved quickly to fill the gap created by Colás’s departure by recruiting from within.