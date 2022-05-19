Biggleswade United building foundations with new sponsor

Biggleswade United coach Cristian Colás and Taylor Rhiney, who has renewed his contract.

North London based brickwork contractor, Winchmore Brickwork have agreed a new sponsorship partnership for the club's men’s first team for the coming 2022-23 season.

The Winchmore Brickwork team is headed by Tony Yianni the managing director and owner of the business, who has managed the company’s growth from the ‘scaffold to the boardroom’ for over 30 years.

A delighted club chairman, Guillem Balague said about the new deal: "Winchmore Brickwork has a longstanding track record of working closely with blue chip contractors across London and the south east."

"They are committed to excellence and have an outstanding apprenticeship programme and I am sure that the collaboration between Winchmore and Biggleswade United is a natural synergy of our shared philosophy."

Speaking about the new deal, Winchmore’s chairman and owner Tony Yianni said: "We have always tried to help all aspects of the communities we operate in.

"This includes schools, colleges, football and tennis clubs and others, all community based environments that apply process and aim to progress just like we do at our company.

"When I became aware of the work that Biggleswade United are doing, it was easy for us to be come partners in their journey to be a strong community inclusive club."

And the club has also received a further boost following the announcement from the FA that they will be returning to the South Midlands Spartan League from the start of next season.

The far greater travel commitments involved in playing in the UCL led to the club losing practically the whole of its first team squad as well as a host of local derbies that it enjoyed in the Spartan League from the UCL Premier South.