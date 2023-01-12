Biggleswade United prepare for next FA Vase test

Biggleswade's Taylor Rhiney celebrates one of his two goals against Crawley Green on Saturday. Photo: Patricia González Muñiz/BUFC

Cristian Colas’s men go into the game off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over title-chasing Crawley Green last weekend, leaving them seventh in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier standings.

And the mood is positive ahead of what will be a tricky tie against the Warwickshire side who play a level above United, with victory earning a place in the last 16 of the competition and just three games away from a place in a Wembley final.

Chairman Guillem Balague said: “We are under no illusions that we start off as underdogs against a side that beat us by an aggregate score of 18-1 over the two games we played last season when we were in the United Counties League.

“But that was then and we are now a completely different side to the one that battled through adversity last campaign and our visitors will underestimate us at their peril.

“We emerged bloodied but unbowed as a result of all of our trials and tribulations and eventually managed to strengthen and learn how to secure wins and battle back from losing situations. Win or lose Coventry Sphinx will know they will have been in a game.

"We have been working tirelessly on social media, beating the drum with a view to getting as many people as possible to come along and support us and we are all looking forward to welcoming new faces to the Keech Hospice Care stadium, along side old friends who will be returning to see us.

“We are also looking forward to seeing once again that group of football supporters who from the very start of the competition pick a side and stay with them until they were knocked out of the competition and then follow the victors of each subsequent round all the way to Wembley.

“They have been with us now for three rounds and it would be wonderful if they could be with us for three more.

“But win or lose what is vital is that everyone at the club enjoys the day.