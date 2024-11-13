​Biggleswade United’s FA Vase dreams ended, Waders earn a point, FC well beaten

Action from Biggleswade FC's defeat at Real Bedford. Photo: Guy Wills.

​Biggleswade United bowed out of the FA Vase on Saturday as visitors March Town ran out 3-2 winners at the Verdant Stadium.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​United were 2-0 up at half-time, but the visitors staged a comeback in the second-half and ultimately won the game with an injury-time winner to progress to the third round.

And United head coach Kane Dougherty was disappointed when speaking to the club’s media after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m devastated and the lads are absolutely gutted. We had to make a change before kick-off so only had four subs, then picked up four injuries during the game as well, so I can’t fault the lads for their work rate, especially in the first-half.

"We got a bit tired in the second-half but credit to March, they kept putting balls in the box and had a big following behind them too so fair play to them.

"It’s just disappointing for us because there were some really good performances out there and the lads did show character and worked their socks off even with the really late change to the formation.

"I thought the ref lost control of the game in the second-half and even March’s bench said he ruined a really good game of football so that was hard to take as well, but we have to defend set pieces and balls into the box better and it’s something we’ll just have to work on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United return to league action on Saturday with the visit of bottom-of-the-table Shefford Town & Campton who are yet to record a league win this season.

*Biggleswade Town were five minutes from victory at home to Hitchin Town on Saturday before a late equaliser cancelled out Cyrus Babaie’s first-half opener.

The Waders are in FA Trophy action this weekend as they go to Coleshill Town in round two.

*Biggleswade FC fell to a 6-2 defeat at SPL Division One Central leaders Real Bedford on Saturday.

They host Flackwell Heath on Saturday before going to Aylesbury United on Tuesday.