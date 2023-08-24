Biggleswade United's stadium gets a new name

​Biggleswade United's ground has been officially re-named the Verdant Stadium following the sale of the ground naming rights to Verdant Financial Planning Ltd, a firm of independent financial advisers.

Biggleswade United Chairman Guillem Balague with new ground naming sponsors Verdant Financial Planning's managing director, Jim Monger and fellow director, Helen McCormick.

​The new deal was officially confirmed at a special sponsors day last weekend prior to United's 1-1 draw with London Lions, attended by directors of Verdant as well as representatives from Keech Hospice Care, after whom the ground has been named since March 2021 and who will continue to be the club's nominated charity as well as feature on the sleeves of all senior sides' shirts.

Verdant managing director, Jimmy Monger said: "Given our core values, the general love of football across the company and with three of our directors either living or working close by, the close association with Biggleswade United appears a natural fit. We are proud to be able to help Biggleswade United achieve their goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We wanted to support a local football club and Biggleswade is geographically perfect for us and our clients.”

Among the links with the club, and also in attendance, was Dave 'Macker' McCormick, a former chairman of the club and the father of Helen McCormick, one of Verdant's directors.

Supporting the local community is very much a part of the company’s culture. Verdant currently provides an annual budget to each of their employees, to donate to a cause close to their hearts.

They have supported a wide variety of causes including providing Christmas presents for under privileged children, helping youngsters who are suffering with their mental health, the World Mosquito Program, Secret World Wildlife Rescue and Young Lives versus Cancer. They also support the Angela's Small Cell Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at The Eve Appeal, which is run by Biggleswade-based Mark Butcher and his family.

A delighted club chairman, Guillem Balagué, said he was thrilled that Verdant had taken the decision to back the club.