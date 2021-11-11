Biglgeswade United earn first win of the season, Town set for Trophy test, FC hit four and narrow defeat for Potton

Biggleswade FC celebrate during their 4-0 victory at Didcot. Photo: RHSportsPhotos

The waiting is finally over as Biggleswade United got off the mark in style with their first win of the season on Saturday.

United came out on top in the battle of the United Counties League Premier Division South’s bottom two, winning 3-0 at Northampton ON Chenecks to end a losing streak of 18 matches.

“To say I am happy does not even begin to describe how I’m feeling at the moment,” chairman Guillem Balague wrote in his Chronicle column (see tomorrow's paper).

Taylor Rhiney opened the scoring in the second half with Charlie Clayton and Braima Fati also finding the net.

United, who remain bottom of the table, three points adrift of Chenecks, travel to 16th place Bugbrooke St Michaels on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Biggleswade Town will turn their attention to the Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday when they entertain Enfield Town in a clash of two-in form sides.

Enfield are pushing for promotion in the Isthmian Premier Division, where they sit second in the table, unbeaten in their past eight matches in all competitions.

However, the Waders will go into the contest full of confidence after they stretched their unbeaten run to four matches on Saturday as they drew 0-0 at home to Hitchin.

Kick off at The Carlsberg Stadium will be at 3pm.

Town’s draw with Hitchin sees them sit 10th in the Southern League Premier Central.

Tom Coles and Alex Marsh bagged a brace each as Biggleswade FC secured a 4-0 win on the road at Didcot on Saturday afternoon.

Coles’ opener was one for the scrapbook as he found the net with a long range lob after collecting the ball in the centre circle.

Marsh doubled his side’s advantage before the two players added to their tallies late on, Coles with a header and Marsh putting the icing on the cake with a nonchalant flick.

The result leaves FC 15th in the Southern League Division One Central ahead of Sunday’s visit of Barton Rovers - who sit a place and a point above them in the standings (KO 3pm).

Potton United were unfortunate not to have come away with anything as they lost 3-2 at high-flying Lutterworth Town in the United Counties League Premier Division South at the weekend.

New signings Dylan Manufor and Isaac Charles were named in the line up. Sam Dowridge hit the post early on before they took the lead through Luke Pyman’s low shot.

Pyman also hit the post before half-time but Potton went in with the lead still intact.

Lutterworth levelled after the break but Potton regained the lead when Aaron McArdle was fouled in the box and he picked himself up to score from the penalty spot.

However, a hotly-disputed free-kick for the hosts led to the equaliser as Sam Irish pushed it onto the bar, only for the ball to be forced home in the ensuing scramble. And, soon after, a fine strike put the hosts 3-2 up and they saw things out from there.

United’s scheduled Hinchingbrooke Cup clash with Parson Grove was postponed on Tuesday with Potton receiving a walkover after their visitors were unable to raise a team.