Blow for Biggleswade Town but title destiny still in their hands

George Bailey (far right) scores the third Biggleswade FC goal at home to Stotfold. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

Fellow challengers Bedford Town won 1-0 at Biggleswade to go back to the top of the table, one point clear of the Waders.

But Biggleswade have two games in hand on The Eagles and three in hand on AFC Dunstable, who are level on points with Bedford at the top.

So with six games still for the Waders to play, they continue to be favourites to take the title and with it, promotion to the Premier Central division.

Having been without a game on Saturday, a day that saw Bedford beaten at home against Waltham Abbey in what was their fourth defeat in five games, the Waders went into Monday’s game favourites to extend their lead at the top.

But Bedford had the better of things in the first-half and took the lead five minutes before the break when Leon Lobjoit touched the ball home following a free-kick out wide.

Biggleswade hit the crossbar before the half was out and Harry Draper fired over the top early in the second-half, but despite further chances for Liam Brooks and Draper, the hosts couldn’t find a way through.

This weekend, Biggleswade Town face a trip to Leighton Town who are still in with a shout of a play-off place.

*Biggleswade FC, meanwhile, picked up two wins over Easter which pushed them further away from the relegation zone and up towards the play-off places.

They remain 12 points from the top five, but have up to four games in hand on some of the teams above them in what is becoming a very congested battle for the top spots.

On Saturday, they won 3-0 at one of those sides above them, North Leigh.

Adam Wedd, Tom Coles and Harry Dawson all struck in the second-half to seal the points.

On Monday, FC then won 3-1 at home to Stotfold with Dan Bond and a brace from George Wheeler-Bailey doing the damage.

FC host sixth-placed Cirencester on Saturday and then welcome Hertford Town, currently one point behind FC, on Wednesday night.