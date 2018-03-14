Blues brought crashing down to earth by City

Arlesey Town were brought down to earth with a bump on Saturday when visitors Cambridge City romped to a 6-1 win.

The previous midweek victory at Aylesbury FC was consigned to history as the Blues found themselves on the receiving end of a heavy scoreline.

Jordan Gent put the visitos in front early on but it was a killer goal right on half time from Ryan Sharman then put City firmly in command.

A third arrived from James Hall on 70 minutes before Keanu Williams reduced the arrears for the hosts.

A late flurry of goals from Sharman, Salim Relizani and a James Hall penalty wrapped up the emphatic scoreline.

Next up for Arlesey is a trip to Egham. The postponed game away to Moneyfields has been rearranged for Tuesday, April 10.